Maharashtra Day 2024: Date, Importance, History, Quotes & Wishes

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on 1 May to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. It is a significant day in the state's history as it celebrates the end of the Bombay Presidency and the formation of Maharashtra's separate identity.

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, is a significant and widely celebrated annual event in the state of Maharashtra, India. Maharashtra was carved out of the erstwhile Bombay State. This momentous occasion marks the recognition of the state's unique linguistic and cultural identity, and serves as a reminder of the rich history and heritage that shapes its present. Let's know more about the history, importance, and ways to observe Maharashtra Day in India.