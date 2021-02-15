Maharashtra: 16 Labourers Die as Truck Overturns, PM Modi Condoles

A truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Monday, 15 February, claiming the lives of sixteen labourers, said the police to The Indian Express.
The deceased include six women and two children, who died on the spot, and five others were injured in the incident. The accident happened around midnight near a temple in Kingaon village in Yawal taluk, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle over a snag, noted Times of India.
The deceased workers are from Abhoda, Kerhala, and Raver in the district, and the five injured people are being treated at a rural hospital, noted The Indian Express.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter and hoped for the injured to recover at the earliest.
(With inputs from Times of India and The Indian Express)
