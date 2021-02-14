14 Dead After Bus-Truck Accident in Andhra; PM Extends Condolences

Fourteen people, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Sunday, 14 February, when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal, NDTV reported.

The victims are all from Kurnool. Of the 14 dead, eight were women, five were men and one was a child, reported The News Minute.

Four more were injured and have been taken to hospital, according to the report, where they will receive treatment free of cost. NDTV reported that the four are all children and two of them are in a critical condition.

PM Modi condoled the deaths, saying his “thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones.”