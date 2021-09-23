Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death: UP Government Recommends a CBI Probe

Narendra Giri (left) with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anand Giri (extreme right)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 22 September, recommended a CBI probe into the death of the Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), who was found dead at his residence in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday.
Mahant Raju Das, in a statement issued following Giri's death, had urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an investigation into the death of the seer.
The 72-year-old seer, who headed one of the largest bodies of Hindu saints in the country, was found deceased at his Baghambari Math residence.
ADG law and order Prashant Kumar had stated, "When it was time for his (Narendra Giri's) disciples to leave in the evening, they found the door was locked from inside. When the disciples broke the door and looked inside, his dead body was hanging from a nylon rope. A suicide note has also been found in which he has written about the torture of Anand Giri."
The Prayagraj police had constituted an 18-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the high-profile 'suicide' case. The SIT is being led by Ajeet Singh Chauhan, circle officer (IV) in Prayagraj.
The chief priest of the Bade Hanuman temple, Adya Prasad Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari were also detained and interrogated by the police.
Meanwhile, the accused Anand Giri had called the allegation against him a conspiracy. "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as Guruji has not written a letter in his life and could not kill himself. His handwriting needs to be probed," he had stated.
