Maha Govt Moves SC Against Order Permitting CBI to Probe Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 6 April, moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order permitting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preliminary probe into allegations of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Bombay High Court had on Monday, 5 April, had directed the probe into the allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh. The court had ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI would decide on the course of action.