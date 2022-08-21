Viral Video: MP Man Beats Woman Toll Plaza Staffer for Asking Him to 'Pay Up'

A woman employed at a toll booth in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was beaten up by a man after she allegedly asked him to pay toll charges.

The incident captured on CCTV camera became viral on Saturday, 20 August, at the Kachnariya toll plaza on located on the Rajgarh-Bhopal road.

Visuals show a man slapping the woman employee and the woman subsequently beating him up with her footwear. The scuffle took place after the woman allegedly refused to let him go without paying the toll tax.