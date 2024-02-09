Harda Factory Fire: Death Toll, Lapses & Transfers - Govt Faces Many Questions

“Though there is no official record of the number of registered workers in the factory, my team has estimated that at least 600-700 workers used to work there. 12 deaths have been reported while at least 224 are injured. Where are the rest of the workers?” asked Congress MLA from Harda, Raj Kishore Dogne. A massive explosion in a firecracker factory on 6 February has rattled the locals in Harda.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the fire was caused due to "illegal possession of an excessive quantity of explosives" at Rajesh Fireworks. The factory owners – Rajesh Agrawal alias Raju, Somesh Agrawal – as well as a factory supervisor namely Rafiq – were arrested the same day.

A case was registered against the accused at Civil Lines police station in Harda district under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Meanwhile, locals living in the vicinity of the firecracker factory, claimed that the explosions were calamitous.

“I live three kilometres away from the factory. When the explosion happened, the windows of my house broke open. Those who had glass panes, their windows completely shattered. We thought it was a plane crash,” Priyanka Dubey, an advocate from Harda, told The Quint.