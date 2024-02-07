'Illegally Kept Excess Explosives': Police Nab Harda Firecracker Factory Owners

The Civil Lines police station in Harda district received a phone call at 11:25 am on Tuesday that a fire had broken out at Rajesh Fireworks, which is owned by two of the accused. While Rajesh and Somesh, both brothers, used to run the factory, Rafiq used to supervise the making of firecrackers.

The explosion led to debris flying in the surrounding area, which damaged houses, vehicles and even injured cattle and stray animals in the vicinity, the FIR stated.

“My father was walking outside the factory when he got hit on the head by the debris. My mother got injured too. The wall of my sister’s house, which is in the vicinity, collapsed,” Jagdish, a resident of Harda, told reporters.

Harda SP Sanjay Kanchan told reporters that once they were alerted about the explosion, they rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. “We apprehended Rajesh and Somesh from Sarangpur and the duo are in police custody,” he added.