'Use Bulldozer To Demolish House of Rape Accused': MP CM Shivraj to Rewa Police

Since the rape incident at Raj Niwas came to light, local Congress workers and social activists have been protesting at different places of the district, including outside the Raj Niwas and the district police headquarters.

A group of Congress workers, who were heading to Raj Niwas to protest, were detained by the police before the Chief Minister's helicopter landed in Rewa on Wednesday.

Mahant Sitaram Das has been in Rewa for the last couple of weeks to oversee the preparation of a week-long 'Hanuman Katha' which was scheduled to start from 1 April but has been cancelled after the incident.

Few days back, Mahant Sitaram Das aka Samarth Tripathi, who has strong connections with several local politicians, was seen greeting Rewa district SP Navneet Bhaseen on the occasion of Holi.

Rewa is the birthplace of Mahant Sitaram's grandfather Ram Vilas Vedanti, who is now popularly known as Vedanti Maharaj.