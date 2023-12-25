MP Cabinet Expansion: Kailash Vijarvargiya, Prahlad Patel Among 28 Ministers

28 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday, 25 December.

18 leaders took oath as Cabinet Ministers, four were administered as Ministers of State, and six others were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent charge).

Prominent leaders who took oath today included Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Vishwas Sarang, Inder Singh Parmar, among others.

Vijayvargiya took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Today at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal, in the special presence of His Excellency @GovernorMP Shri Mangubhai Patel ji and Chief Minister Dr. @DrMohanYadav51 ji, took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Minister in the Government of Madhya Pradesh."