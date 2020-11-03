MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath Demands Repolling in 2 Seats Over Violence

The Madhya Pradesh bypoll results will decide whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will stay in power.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on Tuesday, 3 November, alleged that BJP leaders distributed money for votes ahead of the bypolls that were conducted on Tuesday and demanded repoling in the two seats where violence was reported. Bypolls were held for 28 Assembly seats in the state on Tuesday.

“We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with the police and the administration. But voters are not for sale. We have demanded the Election commission for re-polling at two places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP’s frustration,” Kamal nath was quoted by ANI as saying.

One person was injured as Congress and BJP supporters clashed at the Jatavara polling booth in Morena district, during which an unidentified person fired a bullet. However, it is unclear if the person was injured because of the firing.