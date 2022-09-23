UP Government Bans Cattle Trade With 4 States to Prevent Lumpy Skin Disease

He said 26,197 cows have been infected with the disease in the state out of which 16,872 have been treated.

He said 28 districts of Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly divisions are affected by this disease in western Uttar Pradesh. "So a lockdown has been imposed on the movement of cattle" to prevent the spread of the disease from western UP to eastern UP, he said.

Singh said a control room for relief and rescue has been set up in Lucknow and the helpline numbers are: 18001805141 and 0522-2741992. The lumpy skin disease affects cattle like cows and buffaloes.

It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes and flies. The disease causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death of the infected cattle.