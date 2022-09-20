Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Workers Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan's Jaipur

The saffron party has also been the issue in the assembly, with a BJP legislator Suresh Singh Rawat bringing a cow outside state assembly premises to shed light on the disease.

"To draw attention towards lumpy disease, I brought a cow to the Vidhan Sabha (campus)," Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

On Monday, he tweeted, "I called a meeting on 15 August regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will provide the vaccine and medicines."