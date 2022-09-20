Lumpy Skin Disease: BJP Workers Protest Over Cattle Deaths in Rajasthan's Jaipur

In a bid to protest over cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest in Jaipur on Tuesday, 20 September.
(Photo: @BJP4Rajasthan)
Visuals showed protesters clashing with the police, breaking barricades and raising slogans, as the police tried to stop them from marching to the state assembly.
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia was captured climbing atop a police barricade as the protests turned chaotic, news agency ANI reported.
The saffron party has also been the issue in the assembly, with a BJP legislator Suresh Singh Rawat bringing a cow outside state assembly premises to shed light on the disease.
"To draw attention towards lumpy disease, I brought a cow to the Vidhan Sabha (campus)," Rawat said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.
On Monday, he tweeted, "I called a meeting on 15 August regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will provide the vaccine and medicines."
Across the country, 34,243 cattle have died due to the disease in the state, the Animal Husbandry Department indicated last month.
Meanwhile, the state Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria had indicated that so far around 8 lakh cows have been infected, of which 7.40 lakh have been treated.
The rate of infection is decreasing rapidly in western Rajasthan, Kataria added.
Other hard-hit states include Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab.
