Ludhiana Blast: Deceased Suspected To Be Bomber, CM Channi Seeks Centre's Help

"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Commissioner Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.