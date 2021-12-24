Ludhiana Blast: Deceased Suspected To Be Bomber, CM Channi Seeks Centre's Help

A day after a fatal explosion rocked the Ludhiana District Court, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday, 24 December, said that the state government has sought the Centre's assistance in the blast case.
(Photo: PTI)
Meanwhile, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Thursday said that the preliminary investigation had indicated that the person who had died in the blast had been the perpetrator.
"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Commissioner Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.
At least one person died, and five others were injured in an explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. The blast reportedly took place in a public toilet on the second floor of the court complex.
Additional DCP BS Randhawa on Thursday said that the security has been tightened outside the court complex in Ludhiana, even as the court is running as usual. An investigation by various teams is underway, he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash paid a visit to the Ludhiana court on Thursday. They had met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Bhullar earlier on the same day.
Meanwhile, the five people who were injured in the explosion, two women and three men, are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city respectively.
(With inputs from ANI.)