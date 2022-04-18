Lt General Manoj Pande Set To Become Army Chief, To Replace General MM Naravane

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as India's 29th Chief of Army Staff, reported news agency ANI on Monday, 18 April. Pande was holding the position of the Vice-Chief of Army Staff so far.

Prior to that, Pande held the role of the Eastern Army Commander.

Pande, who is the first engineer to be appointed Army Chief, replaces General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who had taken charge of the office on 31 December 2021 and is set to retire on 30 April 2022.

Pande will take over the reins as he is the senior-most in the force after General Naravane.