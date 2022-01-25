Lt Gen Manoj Pande Appointed Vice-Chief of Army Staff

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Northern Army Commander. He is presently the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and would be succeeding Lt Gen YK Joshi in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, Lieutenant General RP Kalita has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Command chief in Kolkata. He would be succeeding Lt Gen Manoj Pande who is moving to the Army Headquarters as the new Vice Chief of the Army.

The appointment of the next Chief of Defence Staff is still awaited. The post has remained vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on 8 December.