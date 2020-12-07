Several Arrested Amid London Protest Supporting Indian Farmers

Three teenagers were seen setting off fireworks towards the crowd, and subsequently had their fireworks confiscated by the police.

Brogden also urged people joining the demonstration at Aldwych to reconsider, stressing that his officers “will take appropriate action where necessary.”

The Indian High Commission spokesperson said, “Our High Commission has been coordinating closely with the authorities concerned and we will, together with them, address the issues that have come up – for example how this gathering of thousands could take place without specific permission.”

The spokesperson also went on to claim that the London protests were led by “anti-India” separatists, “who had taken the opportunity of the protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda.”