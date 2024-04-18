Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Vote in the Phase 1 Election? An Easy Guide

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How To Vote in the Phase 1 Elections.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Out of all the seven phases of the the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the first phase will take place on Friday, 19 April 2024. A total of 102 constituencies in 21 states will witness voting tomorrow. The second phase of voting will happen on 26 April, and the counting of votes along with the result of all the 7 phases of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled for 4 June 2024.
Ahead of the first phase voting, the eligible voters should know about the voting process, important documents required during elections, how to locate polling booth, and several other important details. If you are someone who is voting for the first time in the Lok Sabha Elections, we have mentioned all the steps of voting process below for your convenience.
The Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on Friday, 19 April 2024.
All the 7 phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place as per the following schedule released by The Election Commission of India.
Phase 1: 19 April 2024
Phase 2: 26 April 2024
Phase 3: 7 May 2024
Phase 4: 13 May 2024
Phase 5: 20 May
Phase 6: 25 May
Phase 7: 1 June
A total of 102 constituencies in 21 states will witness voting tomorrow on Friday, 19 April 2024.
Follow below steps to cast your vote tomorrow in the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
First of all find your polling booth online.
Visit your assigned polling booth.
Complete the verification process at your polling booth, this includes checking of your name in the voter list and a valid voter ID.
Once the verification process is completed, your index finger will be inked, you will be allotted an acknowledgement slip, and finally you will be asked to sign a register.
Go to the polling officer and handover your acknowledgement slip. Show your inked index finger to the officer, when asked. This means that your document verification is complete and your are ready to vote.
Now enter the main polling room, where you will see an EVM (electronic voting machine). You will be asked to cast your vote. For casting your vote, locate the voting symbol of your preferred candidate on the EVM, and press the button corresponding to it. A beep will sound will confirm your vote.
After your vote is done, do not forget to receive an acknowledgement slip, which will be generated from the VVPAT machine. The slip has all details like serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate.
In case you do not have a preferred candidate in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, you can still vote by pressing the NOTA button at the bottom of EVM. NOTA means None of the Above.
