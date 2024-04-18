Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online? Easy Steps

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online? Easy Steps

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections will take place tomorrow on 19 April 2024. Find your polling booth online now
Saima Andrabi
India
Updated:

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online?

|

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lok Sabha Election 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online?</p></div>
The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to kick start from Friday, 19 April 2024. There are a total of seven phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, and each phase is scheduled to take place on a different date, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The second phase will happen on 26 April, followed by the third phase on 7 May, fourth phase on 13 May, fifth phase on 20 May, sixth phase on 25 May, and finally seventh phase on 1 June 2024. The counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 votes will be done on 4 June 2024. A total of 102 constituencies of 21 states and Union Territories will participate in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on 19 April.

How To Find Your Polling Booth Through EPIC Number

Before searching your polling booth online, you should know your EPIC (election photo ID card) number, which is a 10 digit alphanumeric code assigned to each voter by the Election Commission of India. To find the EPIC number, follow below steps.

  1. Visit the official portal of NVSP at voters.eci.gov.in.

  2. Navigate to the services section, and then click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' option. You will either have to enter your registered mobile number in the search bar or submit all the required details to retrieve the EPIC code.

Once you have got your EPIC code, follow below steps to find your polling booth online.

  • Visit the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

  • A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Enter the details like EPIC number, state name, and finally complete the captcha verification.

  • Hit the search option.

  • You will get the complete details about polling booth on your computer screen.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: State-wise Full Schedule

Following is the list of states and union territories that will witness phase 1 polling on Friday, 19 April 2024.

  • Arunachal Pradesh

  • Assam

  • Bihar

  • Chhattisgarh

  • Rajasthan

  • Sikkim

  • Tamil Nadu

  • Tripura

  • Uttar Pradesh

  • Uttarakhand

  • West Bengal

  • Andaman and Nicobar Island

  • Jammu and Kashmir

  • Lakshadweep

  • Madhya Pradesh

  • Maharashtra

  • Manipur

  • Meghalaya

  • Mizoram

  • Nagaland

  • Puducherry

Steps To Check Polling Booth Online Using Voter ID

  • Visit the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

  • Navigate to the section that reads as 'Polling Station and Officer.'

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter your Voter ID details.

  • Verify the captcha.

  • Your polling booth details will be displayed on the computer screen.

Published: 18 Apr 2024,06:29 PM IST

