Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online? Easy Steps

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How To Check Your Polling Booth Online?
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is all set to kick start from Friday, 19 April 2024. There are a total of seven phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, and each phase is scheduled to take place on a different date, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The second phase will happen on 26 April, followed by the third phase on 7 May, fourth phase on 13 May, fifth phase on 20 May, sixth phase on 25 May, and finally seventh phase on 1 June 2024. The counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 votes will be done on 4 June 2024. A total of 102 constituencies of 21 states and Union Territories will participate in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on 19 April.
Before searching your polling booth online, you should know your EPIC (election photo ID card) number, which is a 10 digit alphanumeric code assigned to each voter by the Election Commission of India. To find the EPIC number, follow below steps.
Visit the official portal of NVSP at voters.eci.gov.in.
Navigate to the services section, and then click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' option. You will either have to enter your registered mobile number in the search bar or submit all the required details to retrieve the EPIC code.
Once you have got your EPIC code, follow below steps to find your polling booth online.
Visit the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
A login page will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter the details like EPIC number, state name, and finally complete the captcha verification.
Hit the search option.
You will get the complete details about polling booth on your computer screen.
Following is the list of states and union territories that will witness phase 1 polling on Friday, 19 April 2024.
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
Andaman and Nicobar Island
Jammu and Kashmir
Lakshadweep
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Puducherry
