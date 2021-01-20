Letter Suggesting Violence Against Protesting Farmers Is Fake: BJP

A letter purportedly drafted and signed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Bhatia is doing the rounds on social media. According to the viral letter, Bhatia is instigating party workers to use force and violence if required to stop the tractor rally planned by protesting farmers on 26 January.

However, rubbishing the claims, Bhatia has said that the letter is “fake” and a complaint has been registered with the Delhi Police.