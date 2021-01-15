LCA Tejas Far Better Than Pak-China’s  JF-17 Fighters: IAF Chief

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday, 14 January, talked about indigenous-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and how this move is a huge step forward for India’s military aviation ecosystem.

"It is a huge step for IAF capability building. It is also a big boost to our indigenous industry. It is also a big recognition of our designers. It is a huge step for Indian Air Force and for the country," said the IAF chief to ANI.

His comments come a day after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a deal to procure 83 aricrafts worth Rs 48,000 crore.