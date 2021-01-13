Govt Approves Procurement of 83 Tejas Aircraft at Rs 48,000 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, 13 January, approved the procurement of 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore.
The procurement has been approved for 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crore along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore, the government said.
"Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft," it added.
"The CCS chaired by PM Narendra Modi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 crore to strengthen IAF's (Indian Air Force's) fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'. This deal will be a game changer for self-reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The Tejas aircraft is going to be the "backbone of the IAF fighter fleet" in the years to come, Singh said, adding that the programme would act as a "catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar-self-sustaining ecosystem."
Published: 13 Jan 2021,05:55 PM IST