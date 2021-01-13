Govt Approves Procurement of 83 Tejas Aircraft at Rs 48,000 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, 13 January, approved the procurement of 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore.

The procurement has been approved for 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crore along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore, the government said.

"Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern 4+ generation fighter aircraft," it added.