Lavanya Suicide Case: Madras HC Asks Cops to Probe Video Alleging Conversion

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has said that the body of 17-year-old Lavanya, who died by suicide in Thanjavur, should be received by her parents and cremated on Saturday, 22 January.

Justice GS Swaminathan was hearing the student’s father’s plea seeking a CB-CID inquiry into his daughter’s death.

The high court said that the Thanjavur police should conduct a proper probe and investigate the 44-second clip doing the rounds on social media, in which Lavanya can be heard saying that two years ago a woman called Raquel Mary had asked her to convert to Christianity, which she and her parents refused.