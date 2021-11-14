Latent View Gets Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore Bids for Rs 600 Crore Initial Public Offer

Through the IPO, Latent was selling 1.75 crore shares. It sold the shares in the price band of Rs 190-197.

While the shares set aside for institutional investors received 145.48 bids, those reserved for non-institutional investors got 850.66 subscriptions, which is a record for a 500 plus IPO. According to BSE data, the portions reserved for retail investors were subscribed 119 times.