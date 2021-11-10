Paytm's Rs 18,300 Crore IPO Fully Subscribed by Noon on Final Day

Digital payment company Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 18,300 crore was fully subscribed by the noon on Wednesday, 10 November – the final day of bidding.

Paytm IPO was subscribed 1.22 times by 1:45 pm on Wednesday, NDTV reported, citing data from National Stock Exchange. The company received over 5.89 crore bids for the 4.83 crore shares it had offered.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which include investors like financial institutions, banks, and foreign institutional investors, had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore, as per the The Business Standard. Against this, 4.18 crore bids were received by QIBs by Wednesday.