LeT Militant Involved in Killing of Police Constable Shot Dead in J&K

Two militants belonging to the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, 5 February.

The militants were killed during an encounter that was launched in the Zakura region of Srinagar in the wee hours of Friday.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, one of the killed militants, Ikhlaq Hajam, was involved in the recent killing of Police Head Constable Ali Mohammed Ganie at Hassanpora in Anantnag on 29 January.