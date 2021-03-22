4 LeT Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian: Police

Four militants were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday, 22 March. The police said the slain militants belonged to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The encounter reportedly started at 2 am at Manihal.
"One more unidentified militant killed in Shopian encounter, total four militants affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered. Search going on," the police said.
The gunfight started after security forces cordoned off the area where the militants were said to be hiding and launched a search operation on the basis of specific inputs.
As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
