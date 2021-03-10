Delhi HC Stays ED Summons Issued to Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 10 March, stayed the summons issued to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, her counsel said.
According to the ED lawyer, the matter has been adjourned to 19 March on the agency's statement that it will not insist on her appearance on 15 March.
The petitioner had received a summon on 5 March. The petition stated that she had not been informed whether she was being summoned as an accused or as a witness.
"The petitioner is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused in any of the scheduled offences to the best of her knowledge," the plea added.
She apprehended that the summon was a means of bringing undue pressure and harassment upon her.
Mufti had been asked to join the investigation on 15 March at 11.30 am at the ED’s office in the national capital.
