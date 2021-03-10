Delhi HC Stays ED Summons Issued to Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 10 March, stayed the summons issued to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, her counsel said.

According to the ED lawyer, the matter has been adjourned to 19 March on the agency's statement that it will not insist on her appearance on 15 March.