Two Steel Projects & Land Acquisition: How Two Odisha Villages Fared Differently

POSCO’s project, touted to be India’s single biggest foreign direct investment of the time, had an investment of $12 billion (Rs 52,000 crore then).

The project needed 4,004 acres across the eight villages under the three Gram Panchayats of Dhinkia, Nuagaon, and Gadakujanga to set up its 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) steel plant.

However, the villagers resisted the project under the banner of POSCO Pratirodh Sangram Samiti. Dhinkia, a village of over 700 families, became the epicentre of the resistance.