‘Lakshadweep Under Threat’: Rahul Gandhi Pens Letter to PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 26 May, expressed solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, and penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in the administrative matter and halt the policies recently introduced on the island.
The leader accused Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel of threatening the custodians of the island’s heritage by his “anti-people” policies.
The newly-formulated regulation gives the administrator powers to remove or relocate islanders from their property, for town planning or any developmental activity.
Gandhi’s letter comes a day after the Congress party demanded the removal of Patel, alleging him of not just destroying the culture of the islands, but also "harassing" people by imposition of arbitrary restrictions.
Calling the regulations “draconian” and “undermining grassroots democracy”, the leader concluded by saying that the people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations.
