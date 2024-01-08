'Forget Others, How Do We Reach Mainland?' Lakshadweep Locals Wary of Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Lakshadweep.
(Photo: PTI)
"If today you wish to travel from Agatti Island to Kochi anytime post noon, there are no options available. The only flight from the island has already left the airport at 10:54 am, and there are no ships scheduled for the day either," said Ameen Bin Mohammad, a resident of Agatti Island who owns a travel agency.
The 7.6 km-long island in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep is roughly located 459 km west of Kerala's Kochi, its only gateway to mainland. Agatti also has Lakshadweep’s only airstrip.
Lakshadweep has been making headlines ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the islands on 2 January. But things took a drastic turn when Maldivian ministers tweeted derogatory remarks against the prime minister — and said India could not compete with the Maldives in beach tourism.
Thus emerged the social media trends #BoycottMaldives and #ExploreIndianIslands on X. From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan to cricketer Virender Sehwag, many took to promoting a visit to the archipelago. The Union Territory even remained the most searched keyword on Google Search over the weekend.
The online campaign further brought the limelight to Lakshadweep, seemingly increasing the popularity of the islands. This is backed by tour operators and hotel owners that The Quint spoke to telling them that they received "double the number of enquiries that they used to get before the Maldives row".
However, locals said they are wary of the attention.
Currently, there are only two ways to reach Lakshadweep – by flight or by ship. Only one Alliance Air flight operates daily between Kochi and Agatti Island, and there are three ships – MV Corals, MV Kavaratti, and MV Lagoon – running operations between Lakshadweep and Kochi. The journey by water takes about 14-18 hours.
"Even the ship services are not available every day, and even if you book a ticket on one of the three ships, their services are so poor that they sometimes reschedule their trips multiple times," he added.
Ship schedule between Kochi and Lakshadweep Islands.
To verify Hussain's claims, this reporter tried booking a round trip from Kochi to Agatti between 9 January and 31 March. The results showed 'no flights available' between these dates.
Round trip flight search between Kochi and Agatti on MakeMyTrip.
Round trip flight search between Kochi and Agatti on EaseMyTrip.
Round trip flight search between Kochi and Agatti on Skyscanner.
While the websites show tickets are available for booking from Kochi to Agatti, the return tickets are unavailable till 3 April 2024.
As per Lakshadweep's official website, the total area of the archipelago is 32 sq km, and it comprises 11 inhabited islands from a total of 36 islands.
"There are only 4-5 islands which are used for tourism. They cannot hold up more than 200 tourists at any given time. So, I don't understand what purpose will upping the tourist influx serve," another hotel owner Abdul Rehman told The Quint.
Speaking to CNN-News18, however, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel said the administration was not worried about the inflow of tourists as Lakshadweep had sufficient infrastructure to handle them.
He also said that resorts and villas were being constructed on some of the islands for tourists. “This will help with accommodation. We have received direction on the development of tourism, and we are working on that. Some islands are strategically important so to keep a check on that, the system that is there [of taking online permits] if it continues, then there shouldn’t be an issue…,” he added.
A resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, told us that "the islands face several issues which need to be addressed before the government's plan to use Lakshadweep as a tourist hub".
Litter on a beach in Agatti Island.
"We have multiple issues. There is no proper waste management system here. Drinking water is not in abundance. Sea water is purified for daily usage. In fact, from March, when the temperature rises, water is scarce for our daily use," the resident claimed.
Garbage collected on Agatti Island.
Highlighting the lack of health services, travel agency owner Ameen told The Quint, "Promoting tourism is great. But what about developing and improving the health care services that we islanders desperately need? There is only one specialty hospital on the entire island which is in Agatti. One hospital each in Kavaratti and Minicoy. Other places just have primary healthcare centres or first aid centres."
He, too, raised concern over the waste management system that could "disturb the ecology of the island".
Another resident raised the issue of the scarcity of fuel on the island. "While Kavaratti and Kalpeni islands have fuel stations, Agatti doesn't have a fuel pump. The fisheries department distributes petrol like a monthly ration distribution. Petrol is capped at 10 litres per month for two-wheelers and 15 litres per month for four-wheelers. Do you think it's sufficient for locals as well as for the tourists?" they said on condition of anonymity.
Patel, in the same interview, however, said drinking water issues, issues of fishermen, and other issues were resolved by the prime minister in the last few years.
