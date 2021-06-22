Lakshadweep Admin Serves Notice to Actor for Violating Quarantine

(Photo: Facebook/ Aisha Sultana)
The Lakshadweep Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, 22 June, warned filmmaker Aisha Sultana of stringent action for her alleged violation of the mandatory seven-day home quarantine rule, following her arrival in Kavaratti on 19 June.
The notice also lists another incident dated 21 June, when Sultana allegedly visited a First Line Treatment Centre for COVID-19 in Dao Bungalow, where she interacted with patients.
“Your actions in violating the “Home Quarantine” direction, roaming in public places, interaction with the public, visiting the FLTC and interacting with COVID-19 positive patients are certainly illegal and likely to spread infection of COVID-19 virus which is dangerous to human life and evident of violations of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the officer concerned has submitted complains in this regard to the competent authority.” read the caution notice sent to Sultana.
Over the last few weeks, enormous protests have erupted in Lakshadweep over Administrator Patel’s introduction of certain regulations that have been judged as violating the ethos of the indigenous population.
