Lakshadweep Admin Serves Notice to Actor for Violating Quarantine

The Lakshadweep Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, 22 June, warned filmmaker Aisha Sultana of stringent action for her alleged violation of the mandatory seven-day home quarantine rule, following her arrival in Kavaratti on 19 June.

According to the notice, the filmmaker had violated rules by travelling with other people to the Police Head Quarters in Kavaratti on 20 June.

The notice also accused her of visiting public spaces after leaving the police headquarters.

The notice also lists another incident dated 21 June, when Sultana allegedly visited a First Line Treatment Centre for COVID-19 in Dao Bungalow, where she interacted with patients.