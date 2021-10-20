'Record Statements Before Magistrate, Protect Witnesses': SC on Lakhimpur Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 20 October, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to record the statements of the witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case before a magistrate and provide them with protection.

The directions from the apex court came while it was hearing a PIL concerning the unrest in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest on 3 October.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for UP government submitted the status report to the court in a sealed cover.