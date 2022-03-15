Lakhimpur Case: SC To Hear Plea Challenging Ashish Mishra’s Bail on Wednesday

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars.
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday, 15 March, that a bench will be constituted to hear the plea challenging the bail of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 2021.
Headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, the bench will comprise Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli and is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday, 16 March.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan had requested for an urgent hearing in the case on Tuesday, claiming that the prime witness in the Lakhimpur case was allegedly attacked and threatened that the BJP will “take care of him” since the party has won the elections.
Appearing for the petitioner, Bhushan said,
The apex court will hear special leave petitions by the families of the farmers killed in the violence since Uttar Pradesh had failed to file an appeal challenging Mishra’s bail.
He was granted bail by a single-member bench of the Allahabad High Court on 10 February.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had been arrested on murder charges.
