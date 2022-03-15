Lakhimpur Case: SC To Hear Plea Challenging Ashish Mishra’s Bail on Wednesday

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday, 15 March, that a bench will be constituted to hear the plea challenging the bail of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 2021.

Headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, the bench will comprise Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli and is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday, 16 March.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had requested for an urgent hearing in the case on Tuesday, claiming that the prime witness in the Lakhimpur case was allegedly attacked and threatened that the BJP will “take care of him” since the party has won the elections.

Appearing for the petitioner, Bhushan said,