Lakhimpur | 'Main Accused' Ashish Misra Summoned, 2 Accused Quizzed: UP Police

Samyukt Kisan Morcha and various social activists burn effigy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Misra and his son, Ashish Misra.
(Photo: PTI)
Four days after unrest ensued in Lakhimpur leading to the deaths of four farmers, the Uttar Pradesh police, on Thursday, 7 October, said that a summons has been sent to the main accused Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Teni Misra.
Further, two persons have been taken in for questioning by the Lucknow police.
Singh added that Misra's statement will be recorded, following which further evidence will be collected by the police.
Inspector-General Singh indicated that if the accused do not respond to the summons, the police will approach the court.
"The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," she was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Incidents of firing or any firearm injuries have not been confirmed. Therefore, we will have to proceed with other evidence that have been given to us," Lucknow Inspector-General Laxmi Singh told ANI, alluding to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest.
Further, the family of deceased farmer, Gurvinder Singh, has alleged that his post-mortem has been falsified. The family, speaking to The Quint, has alleged that while there are evident bullet wounds on Singh's body, the post-mortem report lacks any mention of these. On the family's demand, a second post-mortem has been conducted for Singh.
A First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, had been filed against the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, Ashish Misra, and 15 unknown persons, on Monday, 4 October.
The FIR against Misra and others had been filed at the Tikunia Police Station in Kheri district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body).
Union Minister Misra and his son, on their part, have denied any role in the violence. The duo has claimed that Ashish Misra was not present in the convoy of cars that had been sent to Lakhimpur.
(With inputs from ANI)
