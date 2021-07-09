Lahore Blast: India Rejects Pak's 'State-Sponsored Terrorism' Claim

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the allegation on Twitter, saying that "planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan" and urged the international community to mobilise against this "rogue behaviour".

Pakistan Continues To Glorify Terrorists: MEA

MEA spokesperson Bagchi asserted, “The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s credentials when it comes to terrorism. This is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama bin Laden as ‘martyrs’.”

The explosion came a day before National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart Moeed Yusuf joined NSAs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on 24 June, agreeing to cooperate in the fight against “international terrorism”, “extremism”, “separatism”, and “religious radicalism”.