Activist Shiv Kumar Granted Bail in All 3 Cases by Haryana Court

Labour activist Shiv Kumar was granted bail by a Sonepat court in all the three cases filed against him, his lawyer confirmed to The Quint on Thursday, 4 March.
The president of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, who is also an associate of Nodeep Kaur, had earlier been granted bail in connection with two extortion cases dated 28 December and 12 January.
On 26 February, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted bail to activist Nodeep Kaur in the third case against her, the only one that was awaiting bail, and she was released from Karnal jail later during the day.
Grotesque details of brutality had emerged from the medical examination carried out by a team of doctors on Shiv Kumar. The report that had been submitted by Punjab’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 24 February revealed that Kumar was subjected to multiple injuries, including at least two fractures.
The 24-year-old had been arrested by the Haryana Police on 16 January, four days after the arrest of activist Nodeep Kaur, on charges of “extorting and attacking factory owners.”
