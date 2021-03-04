Activist Shiv Kumar Granted Bail in All 3 Cases by Haryana Court

Labour activist Shiv Kumar was granted bail by a Sonepat court in all the three cases filed against him, his lawyer confirmed to The Quint on Thursday, 4 March.

The president of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, who is also an associate of Nodeep Kaur, had earlier been granted bail in connection with two extortion cases dated 28 December and 12 January.

On 26 February, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted bail to activist Nodeep Kaur in the third case against her, the only one that was awaiting bail, and she was released from Karnal jail later during the day.