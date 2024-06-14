Kuwait Fire: Good Wages but Poor Work Conditions – An Indian Migrant's Conundrum

A majority of the deceased aged between 20 and 50 years were from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north India.
(Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Out of the 49 people killed on Wednesday, 12 June, after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Kuwait, 45 were Indians.
The seven-storey building housed nearly 200 people in the Mangaf area, south of Kuwait City, an area heavily populated with migrant workers. Most of them worked as engineers and technicians for a private construction firm called NBTC Group, which has KG Abraham, a businessman from Kerala, as its managing director.
Apart from the incident triggering calls for action against real estate and company owners violating laws to house large numbers of foreign labourers in extremely unsafe conditions in Kuwait, it brought back the focus on one main aspect – the large number of Indians who form a major part of the workforce in the West Asian country.
Why do Indian workers migrate to Kuwait in search of employment? What are the jobs they take up? And what are their living conditions like? The Quint explains.
The burnt building where a fire broke out killing at least 41 people, in Mangaf, Kuwait.
From doctors, engineers and chartered accountants, to drivers, carpenters, masons, domestic workers, and delivery executives – Kuwait heavily depends on the Indian workforce.
According to the latest statistics released by the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) of Kuwait, the population of the West Asian country stood at 4.85 million as of December 2023.
Of this, labourers and workers comprised 61% (close to 3 million) of the total population and 75% of the country's total expat population.
Indians constitute 21 percent of the total population and 30 percent of its total workforce.
As per the website of the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the country, known for its oil reserves, saw a rapid increase in the Indian migrant population in 1970-80s, all of whom played a vital role in its development.
A 2016 study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on labour migration to the Gulf region indicated that, "workers, even those belonging to the low-skilled category, earn higher wages if they have relevant experience in the domestic labour market."
Released in December 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs' Standing Committee Report on cooperation between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) noted that the region is an important source of inward remittances to India.
According to The Arab Times, Indians working in Kuwait sent home almost $6.67 billion in 2023 in remittances.
Usman Jawed, a research consultant and migrant rights advocate at FairSquare, a non-profit organisation, told The Quint:
The Indian government, working in tandem with states where migrant workers travel from (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh), fixed Minimum Referral wages (MRW) for migrant workers in Kuwait, as per the ILO regulations.
According to the Indian Embassy of Kuwait, as of 2022, the minimum wages ranged between $300 and $1,350 across 64 categories of work.
In response to a query in Parliament in December 2022, then Minister of State for MEA V Muraleedharan had said that MRW for employment in Gulf countries were adjusted downwards due to the COVID situation, "to protect our employment in the Gulf." However, by 2022, it returned to the same level as it was in 2019-20.
Time and again workers face labour and workers' rights violations as they follow an exploitative employer-employee labour contract system.
These workers often live in poor conditions in cramped rooms in labour camps or semi-constructed buildings, like the one in Mangaf.
A Right to Information (RTI) filed by IndiaSpend revealed that Indian migrant workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are in a difficult situation, facing various labour and human rights violations.
In addition, a total of 1,439 Indians, mostly migrant workers, died in Kuwait between 2022 and 2023, MEA said in Parliament on 2 February.
On 13 June, Kuwait's Fire Force announced that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, state-run KUNA news agency reported. Allegations have also been raised about code violations by the building owners.
A day after the incident, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reached Kuwait to oversee the assistance to those injured.
In addition, Kuwait's Deputy Premier ordered the arrest of the Kuwaiti landlord and the Egyptian guard of the building and warned officials not to release them without his permission, local reports said.
However, as soon as news of the Kuwait tragedy spread, several politicians and experts called on the government to amend the Emigration Act, 1983, to ensure decent conditions of work and security for the Indian migrant workers.
Stating that the incident is a reminder of the "terrible privations Indian migrant workers undergo," three-time MP Tharoor said:
Every migrant who moves to Gulf countries does so after obtaining clearance through the eMigrate portal. In addition, the Draft Emigration Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Emigration Act, 1983, with a view to address the issues faced by the emigrants about social security and healthcare.
Rejimon Kuttapan pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs "should give some importance to labour issues. Currently they focus on trade and other issues," he alleged.
Kuttapan believed that the lack of an updated Emigration Act led to the lack of a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) "needed when this situation arrives, whether its a tragedy like this, or anything else."
Mangaf: Ambassador of India to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visits the Al-Adan hospital where Indian workers who got injured in a fire that broke out in a building have been admitted, in Kuwait
India also offers Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) insurance policy to all Indian emigrant workers in Kuwait with a coverage of Rs 10 lakh in case of accidental deaths or permanent disability. It also bears legal expenses in case of disputes.
However, Kuttappan said that this scheme was only applicable to those "migrating to certain countries, who have the Emigration Check Required (ECR) passport."
Note: The government of India categorises passport holders into two categories based on their educational qualifications and professional skills.
After reviewing the incident, PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the PM Relief Fund to the families of the victims. This amount, however, is very less, opined Jawed.
Jawed told The Quint that Indian workers make up one-third of the total workforce in GCC countries. "If that is not leverage for our country to protect its workers, then I don't know what is... governments like ours should have a common minimum understanding and negotiate better conditions for workers. India should play a huge role in this and the test is whether we can protect our citizens abroad," he opined.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined