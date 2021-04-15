Kumbh Mela to Continue Despite 2,167 Cases in Haridwar in 5 Days

Amid rising concerns over the footfall and the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kumbh Mela, Haridwar District Magistrate and Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat said that he has no information on the duration of the festival being curtailed.

“Kumbh Mela used to begin in January but looking at the COVID-19 situation, state government decided to start this in April. The Centre's SOP said that in the wake of the situation the period (of Mela) be reduced. I have no info if it's being curtailed,” he told ANI.

According to the police control room, Kumbh Mela, 13,51,631 people took a dip in the Ganga on Wednesday, which marked the Baisakhi festival.