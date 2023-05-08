'Can't Create Disquiet': SC Refuses To Club FIRs Against YouTuber Manish Kashyap

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 May, declined to entertain a petition by YouTuber Manish Kashyap seeking clubbing of all FIRs against him over allegations of spreading fake news about Bihari migrants being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

"You have stable States.... you share anything and you spread disquiet in those states," CJI Chandrachud remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

The top court also refused to entertain his plea for quashing his detention against the National Security Act (NSA). However, it gave him the liberty to approach appropriate authorities, even for the NSA remedy.