‘Kranti Diwas’: Farmers Protest at 250 Sites, Burn Farm Law Copies

BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan was quoted as saying, “I remember that from 14 June to 30 June last year, all of our members used to stand on rooftops daily for an hour along with handwritten protest charts as there was a curfew in Punjab and we were not allowed to do assemble,” Indian Express reported.

However, he added, “Slowly, we started village-level protests, later tractor march in July, jail bharo andolan in August. The rail-roko protests came in September and indefinite protests were followed thereafter.”