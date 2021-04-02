TMC Delegation Meets EC, Urges to Address EVM, Violence Issues

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Election Commission officials in Kolkata on Friday, 2 April, and requested them to address the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) issue in Assam and violence by BJP workers during polling in Nandigram.

“We have requested the EC to address the issues of EVM and the violence by BJP workers. It is EC's responsibility to ensure fair polls. Despite their tactics, Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram and TMC will secure victory in the first two phases,” news agency ANI quoted TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha as saying.

The TMC delegation also urged the polling body to immediately act upon complaints filed by the party during the first two phases of polling.