TMC Delegation Meets EC, Urges to Address EVM, Violence Issues

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Election Commission officials in Kolkata on Friday, 2 April, and requested them to address the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) issue in Assam and violence by BJP workers during polling in Nandigram.
“We have requested the EC to address the issues of EVM and the violence by BJP workers. It is EC's responsibility to ensure fair polls. Despite their tactics, Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram and TMC will secure victory in the first two phases,” news agency ANI quoted TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha as saying.
The TMC delegation also urged the polling body to immediately act upon complaints filed by the party during the first two phases of polling.
The delegation added that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which is under Home Minister Amit Shah, has “acted in a complete departure from its duty to act impartially, by being a mute spectator to continual violence perpetrated by BJP and intimidation of electors voting for TMC”, ANI quoted.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reportedly stuck in a polling booth in Nandigram for two hours on Thursday, as trouble erupted between supporters of the TMC and the BJP. The TMC also alleged that many voters were unable to cast their ballot.
The party, in its appeal to the EC said that they should give appropriate directions to the CAPF to “maintain the sanctity of elections” and “act in a nonpartisan manner”.
“Ensure that CAPF personnel against whom complaints have been filed during phases 1 and 2 aren't deployed for any election-related activity in the upcoming phases,” it added, ANI quoted.
(With inputs from ANI)
