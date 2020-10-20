Kolkata Puja Forum to Seek Review of HC’s Order on Pandals Today

A forum of 400 top Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata will approach the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 20 October, for a review of its order declaring puja pandals "no-entry zones" for visitors over the COVID-19 pandemic, NDTV reported.
The organisers are part of the Forum for Durgotsav.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday, 19 October, had declared all Durga Pujo pandals in the state as no-entry zones. The court said that only organisers can enter the pandals, while adding that the names of people allowed to enter the pandals will be displayed outside it.
A maximum of 25 people can be allowed inside a pandal and this number cannot change. Additionally, the court asked all small pujo committees to set up barricades at a distance of five metres in case of small pandals and 10 metres for bigger pandals.
The high court’s order comes more than three weeks after the state government allowed visitors inside pandals, but made masks and sanitisers compulsory. In that order, the state government had banned cultural programmes and fairs, while making it compulsory to have separate entry and exit points to the pandal.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
