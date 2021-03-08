Fire In Railway Office In Kolkata Kills 9; Mamata Visits Site

The deceased include four firemen, a police official and two Railway Protection Force personnel, said the Chief Minister. Two other people from the eastern railways have also lost their lives.

She further announced financial aid of 10 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased and a job for one member of the family.

"This is a railways property but no one from the Railways is here", said Banerjee.

"I don't want to do politics now. We asked the Railways for a map of the building to assist the firefighters in their operations. However, we were not provided one", she added.