Fire In Railway Office In Kolkata Kills 9; Mamata Visits Site

At least nine people have died after a fire broke out at the Eastern Railways Office on the 13th floor of the multi-storey New Koila Ghat building on Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday, 8 March.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot to take stock of the incident.
The deceased include four firemen, a police official and two Railway Protection Force personnel, said the Chief Minister. Two other people from the eastern railways have also lost their lives.
She further announced financial aid of 10 lakh rupees to the family of the deceased and a job for one member of the family.
"This is a railways property but no one from the Railways is here", said Banerjee.
"I don't want to do politics now. We asked the Railways for a map of the building to assist the firefighters in their operations. However, we were not provided one", she added.
"The lift was completely burnt", said Banerjee.
"Taking the lift is not Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during such operations. We will look into why that happened", said Sujit Bose, Minister of Fire and Emergency Services, West Bengal government.
Earlier, he said the teams were facing trouble because there was less space, making it difficult to put ladders in place.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 08 Mar 2021,11:34 PM IST