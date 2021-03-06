Will be Good For Party & Bengal if Mithun Joins BJP: Arjun Singh

Amid speculations of actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal on Sunday, 7 March, BJP Vice President Arjun Singh told ANI that it would good for both, the state and the party, if he were to do so.

He added that if the the actor shared the stage with the PM, the people of Bengal would be happier.

“If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party,” Singh told ANI, adding “if he comes on a stage where there PM is present, the people of Bengal will be happier.”

A host of big names from Bengal’s cinema industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have joined the BJP as well as Trinamool Congress. Actors Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee have been among the high profile names to join the BJP.

On Friday, 5 March, as Trinamool Congress released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, Mamata Banerjee announced that she would only contest the election from Nandigram and not from her home seat of Bhowanipore.