Kisan Mahapanchayat to Be Held in Jind; Tikait, Others to Attend

After several prominent panchayats organised in the state of Uttar Padesh, in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three farm laws, a Kisan Mahapanchayat is set to be organised in the Jind district of Haryana, which will be attended by several prominent farm union leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
The Mahapanchayat will be held in the sports stadium of Kandela village.
“Leaders of several khaps from across the state shall be joining the mahapanchayat, where farmer leaders will talk about the current situation on the three black farm legislations. Kandela khap is organising it and we expect a large gathering of farmers from across Haryana to attend this event,” Tekram Kandela, a president of Kandela khap told The Indian Express.
Last week, a Mahapanchayat organised in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait’s home district was attended by thousands of farmers from various districts of UP, sending a clear message to the government that the farmers won’t back down from their stance against the three laws.
The Mahapanchayats in several states come as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues at the borders of Delhi over the three farm laws.
The Deli police has increased deployment and barricading at protest sites, citing precautions, to avoid any untoward incident.
