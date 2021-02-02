Kisan Mahapanchayat to Be Held in Jind; Tikait, Others to Attend

Last week, a Mahapanchayat organised in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait’s home district was attended by thousands of farmers from various districts of UP, sending a clear message to the government that the farmers won’t back down from their stance against the three laws.

The Mahapanchayats in several states come as the standoff between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues at the borders of Delhi over the three farm laws.

The Deli police has increased deployment and barricading at protest sites, citing precautions, to avoid any untoward incident.