'Glad That People Recognised His Work': Khurram Parvez's Family on Time 100 List

When asked whether such a global honour would help expedite Parvez's release from prison, the relative said, "I hope so, but not only because of this. We have full faith in the judiciary."

His relative added that while the family had pinned their hopes on what was going on around the world, they believed that the judiciary would do the right thing. "But I think pressure needs to be built," the family member added.

This is not the first time that Parvez's human rights work has been recognised.

A former programme coordinator of the Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), Parvez is the recipient of the Reebok Human Rights Award, which recognises activists "under the age of 30 who fought for human rights through non-violent means."

The news of his arrest had prompted a global reaction, with the United Nations urging the Indian government to release him.