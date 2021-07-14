Demolition Begins at Faridabad's Khori Village as SC Deadline Nears

While the Faridabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a ‘Policy for Rehabilitation of Khori Jhuggi Dwellers’, it would only apply to those residents who had an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh and fulfilled one of the three conditions:

If the name of the head of the family is registered in the voter list of Badhkal Assembly constituency as of 1 January 2021.

If the head of the family has an identity card issued by Haryana as of 1 January 2021.

If any member of the family has an electricity connection issued by DHBVN.

According to this policy, these families would be moved to EWS flats in Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar.