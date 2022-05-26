Akhilesh, Keshav Maurya Trade Barbs in UP Assembly; Yogi Supports His Deputy

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a war of words during a discussion on the governor's address in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, 26 May.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, amid his speech in the House, made a snide remark directed at Yadav, saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was 'praising' the work done during his tenure as the chief minister.

"If his work was of any good, people would not have cleaned up the Samajwadi Party's mess in the election," Maurya said.