Kerala To Get Heavy Rainfall in Next Few days: Orange Alert in 6 Districts

The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are given an orange warning for 12 and 13 October, issued by the IMD at 4 pm on Saturday.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October 2021 (sic)," the IMD tweeted earlier on Saturday. It also said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days."